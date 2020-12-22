Disease control is part of economic growth





By Kamala Sarup, Dr Anand Chaudhary





We need to incentivize investment to help the economy. It will allow people to earn more money. The extreme poverty of the population is a breeding ground for disease, Dr. Anand Chaudhary expressed himself from the medical perspective said. “Economic growth is about providing essential economic services, like jobs. Economic programs must focus on those who are poor. By doing so, we can reduce the disease.





Dr Anand specifically identified two different problems. ‘The fight against diseases is one of the achievements,’ he said. Our work involves creating a more secure community for all. Poverty and lack of health infrastructure are denying millions of people their right to survive.





Coordinated efforts across programs can solve this problem. What’s more, people are struggling with poverty and disease,” said Dr. Anand. I like to bring my input to the table. In practice, laws and access to health care programs are beneficial to people. This is important, even economically. “The right to health is an example of poverty reduction on so many fronts over the decades,” he said. To improve health in the long run, the system, health reform is necessary. The anti-poverty agenda will make a significant contribution to Canada’s health.





There is a lack of coordination all the time. There remains a lack of political commitment. Illness and poverty affect people. Poverty has an impact on social health as well. Yes, it can’t be stopped; it can be scaled back. The disease destroys lives, opportunities and can be one of the biggest barriers to sustainable development as it can destroy in hours and days.





Dr. Anand said that I am optimistic and that we eventually received the same attention as other pressing concerns. I think this is a very important matter. I am hopeful that everyone will have access to treatment and prevention. Ensure the financing of the people on the ground and treat the epidemic as an emergency and a long-term threat.





It is clear now that death and poverty will be for us for decades, that no magic solution will work. For the long term, we need to focus on jobs, economic growth and disease control. We need a significant increase in funding to prevent, detect, treat and treat poor people. Yes, poor people cannot afford medical supplies, counseling, social support and medical costs. Because drugs are expensive, they are not easily accessible to the local community. Even surveillance costs are expensive.





According to Dr. Chaudhary, one of the major obstacles to the resolution of the problem is the reluctance of political leaders to accept it. Most policy makers are reluctant to take the difficult political decision to maximize support for primary prevention programs but despite this evidence, I also believe that reduced access to health services, lack of education in school curricula, poverty and poor governance are also contributing to disease growth.” In most countries, there is no political participation and implementation of the plans is ineffective. Anand noted a lack of commitment and negligence in understanding the severity of the issue.





Furthermore, in order to reduce poverty and diseases that require treatment, a psychological and political revolution may be needed. Improving multi-sector and collaborative efforts is key to addressing this issue. We must develop community capacity and empower women and girls. Medical treatment and psychological support for vital factors such as these necessitate immediate attention in the repatriation process.





We need to try to slow down the development of new cases through prior motivation training. Solutions are also elusive, especially for long-term problems that cannot be swept aside by one policy change. Health can also contribute to operational growth.





It is a fact that we could perhaps lift those most in need out of poverty. This represents a good opportunity to overcome the crises of hunger, education and illness. This, combined with market-driven economic growth, has the potential to end extreme poverty.

For every major issue – hunger, illiteracy, malnutrition, malaria, AIDS, there are proven and affordable practical solutions. That, in turn, would improve the economy. More importantly, we need to do much more to help those most in need use modern technology to address these issues.



