Human behavior implies the progress of the political
Kamala 'Sarup'
Human behavior implies the progress of the political
Kamala Sarup
On the behavior plan, there is a thought or action to transfer behavior from the men to the women; no doubt the people will like this. At present, the some people prefer to send certain and specific amounts to the love to men and women. It seems that some of the men will send massive sums of kindness, respect and love to the people as an act of human kindness.
The best that can be done is to continue with good behavior, which takes time from the kind of classes of the men and spreads it to the people.An argument is a series of definitions and statements buttressed by logic and evidence to prove a conclusion. The likelihood of achieving our aspirations are to be found in an analysis of human behavior, which is a combination of genetic and environmental causes, including the behavior patterns called aggression.
Should we enforce regulations to persuade more respectful and kind behavior? Can additional funding for research into the causes and consequences of respectful and humankind behavior produce anything new — anything that has not already been researched for centuries by sociologists?
Furthermore, would even wider spread love and kindness activism prevent violence, if more and more people committed themselves to becoming respectful, kind and peace activists? It is highly likely that most people will aspire to this kind of life.
However, a more likely scenario is that the behavior will be translated and defined by the realists, and for their own purposes.It is a serious matter that human civilization will self-develop, possibly before the end of the twenty-first century — and this talk and belief is supported by many people. Therefore, let us consider what this is and what it means.
I believe it is a strong appeal for a better world, and as we want it to be.Finally, there is absolute logic and evidence that promoting sustainable world economic growth will close the gap between the men and women and rich and poor. But, still we can work hard and hope collectively for good human behavior.We have held numerous conferences and written many words and reports on the subject over the years, but the result is not persuasive.
However, the love and human relationship process will not happen overnight and may take many years to achieve a more beautiful human behavior. We must keep striving for this goal.It is true, the culture of love–not only physical, but also mental behavior–must be respected, by a more human kind and compassionate culture. The growing voice of environmentalists is stressing love and humanity in conjunction with environmental issues, believing the inter connectedness will make the world a better and safer place.
Logically, I believe, love is an essential aspect of human civilization. It allows societies to use existing resources and infrastructure to improve the quality of life instead of destroying them in communal bad behavior. Human behavior implies the progress of the political, economic, social and cultural rights by all. Human behavior also promotes nonviolence.Thus, myriad issues including political, socio-economic, corruption and ideological factors must be addressed for good behavior to be finally resolved.Copyright mediaforfreedom.com
News
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 17:20
Editorial/Opinion
Love, Forgiveness, Kindness, Democracy, Human Rights, Freedom, Peace and Literature
To promote freedom, democracy, anti-terrorism, Literature, women rights, public health, peace and empowerment (http://mediaforfreedom.com) has a strong role to play. Its activities support Peace, Public health, Democracy, Freedom, Human rights, Women/Children, development in societies undergoing crisis and changes. In fact, mediaforfreedom has set objectives like research on contemporary issues, conduct regular media watch, networking with relevant organizations and training for journalist and so on. The contributors are fully responsible for their articles, news and do not represent the views of mediaforfreedom.com. Contributors and editor will not be paid. Articles, News and Press releases should be directed to the editor to Kamala B. Sarup at kamalasarup@gmail.com
