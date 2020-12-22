I advocate a better policy for economic prosperity.

I analyze certain important facts of this article. More or less global politics. Is that bad, good, hatred or mutual resolution? Now that I want to argue my theory. How do I defend my approach realistically? My argument is similar to that set out above. It will not stand unless serious negotiations take place in committee.







To address the issues of the world and resolutions are found for each. That's probably going to be a win-win situation. That's the number one reason I like to build my own hypothesis. Moreover, my principle is that I defend my own policy.

The whole world has fallen victim to poverty and lack of leadership. I have to think about how the economy and stability can be ensured.





Until such a situation persists. The waves of poverty need to be built up. If we are to build a financial economy. The world needs unshakeable economic stability and political security. The political advantages must last for the masses. Passive resistance and economic power cannot be fired if that is big enough and persistent enough.





My priority is to figure out another way to solve the problems. I consider politics is must be equity and justice for everyone. Particularly for those most in need. In order now it's wherever I want to be. The disputed questions may differ, but the common theme is economic policy, poverty is absent and needs to be addressed.





I implore you to give it some thought at this point. I guess some countries don't care about the law, and that's why we have problems in the world. But I anticipate only one solution to solving major problems around the world. I can see politics must do fairness for the people. My question is, why are all kinds of people on the right, the left, the Reform Party and the economy still not part of the response? My article also focuses on the fact that politics has to be part of the reaction. Because I need good legislation and a system of governance. It is true that most of the government represents major corporations. And they ignore the needs of the population, including the ignorant to the little countries.





I am also analyzing here, policy vs. democracy and socialist economy. There is no reason that they cannot be part of it. In a perfect world, they would be easy to work with. As I recall, democracy comes from Greece and means that the people reign. Or to the west through the election of representatives.





Democracy and socialism are both a system of politics and government. However, I want to make a comparison politically. Theory is an approach to the economic system. Sadder still, socialism in Nepal is not in a position to establish a radical modification of their production and distribution systems. Their systems did not achieve the desired economic progress.





I am speaking of two large countries and two small countries around the world. Besides, I like to put my thoughts into practice, although different in some ways. I have some fresh ideas about mixing colors. I represented the value of the economy. If political politics have succeeded in improving the perspective, I imagine that this is the system the world needed. The fact that central planning for transformation in these impoverished communities. And if politics can put their savings on track will in itself be a major achievement of policy.





Nevertheless, if I can develop such an achievement. Believe me, the political arrangement will hold nations together and bring them the ultimate economic prosperity. Whether the policy will live to achieve efficacy, and fail to achieve fairness. Political failure will arrive at its apparent end, and will also lead to its destruction.





Even so, a modern policy that I try to develop will be trained to think as a richness in people's lives. This will be a concept for the new democracy.





I always have the same theory. I want to make it a policy to ensure economic prosperity. There are circumstances that are equally offensive to the play of a synthetic political ideology. In this respect, there are other so-called leaders who will want to force the maintenance of these aggrieved policies, regardless of their grievances to resolve their own problems. If bad officials are not allowed to run out, the outcome is war, desolation, poverty and death.





The combination of political and economic prosperity is the perfect outcome. I am in favor of modernizing practical political thinking.





I can figure out what the corporation can do out of another corporation? And which corporation may be replaced by an economic corporation? However, there is another quite different issue. There are important questions about whether this should be a good way forward for society and the nation.





In addition, the educational community is very effective in raising policy awareness. Be that as it may, I intend to play politics with all the people. This means that individuals at the grass level can also be perverted in the process. This process results in the reduction or eradication of poverty. Order needs to crack down on violence and poverty. I want our ecosocial life to expand steadily.

Copyright mediaforfreedom.com