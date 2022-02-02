In the process, you all contribute to corruption and political failure. No country will grow out of a failed system. I call upon the international government to stop handing out money to corrupt politicians and Nepal's most dysfunctional system.

When criminals fail, politicians take office. They will betray the country and the people like Nepal in a permanent way. In this unstable political environment, foreign aid and investment will only make corruption worse. No country is going to develop in a faulty system. I call upon the international government to stop handing out money to corrupt politicians and Nepal's most dysfunctional system. They are all violators in their country and their citizens.





I can tell Nepal's foreign friends, who later adopted corrupt, failed or political leaders for a time, only to drive them out later, after their setbacks.





The governments of the numerous countries that have adopted bankrupt and criminal leaders. Everyone has forsaken the nation and the people.

It is used by many as an example of failure. The destruction of these Nepali politicians will surely take place and stability will be created. How long would international friends give money to a system of corrupt Nepalese leadership that threatens Asia's economy and stability? How long will you invest in these people if your national won't be filled?





I understand that, and it's happening back and forth.

Desperate people are eagerly awaiting the new slogan. Not surprisingly, people welcome criminals and those in power who have failed. First of all, they talk about jobs for everyone. There would be no famine, and whoever wants to work can do it. But the dream goes away. Corruption will destroy jobs and political defeat will destroy patriotism.





Good governance and responsible public and national policies must keep our country safe. Being an economic nation requires the ability to import goods and services. The way to do business is to have something to sell to people around the world. The tourist industry is insufficient.

As a consequence, when the corrupt government cannot build infrastructure for education, electricity, communications, water and transport. We need time and money when all the money is in the pockets of the chiefs who have let this country down. It would make people poor, unsure and violent. Another issue of defective corrupt rulers is their lack of motivation.





It has been shown time and time again that politicians do not work hard when money comes in quickly and is to their personal advantage. They should be completely destroyed. Economic reforms are characterized by selfish motives of creativity and hard-working people. This is a system in which egotism benefits both the people and the nation. Corrupt, criminal politicians do not demonstrate economic transparency. Dirty losers take all the money for themselves.





So the economy will die as it did in Nepal. It does not serve the people and the nation, the reason the nation failed. Therefore, people would remain poor like in Nepal. Ultimately, people should start throwing away those corrupt officials. Or suffer more from these crooked bureaucrats. When politicians line their pockets and run away to another country.





Fairness and good governance, grounded in strong patriotic values, are important. When will corruption and politically motivated crime learn? They should receive the death penalty. When the system and politicians are so inefficient and corrupt, no grant, gift or aid will help the country or the people. All it will do is encourage corruption and the country will fail.

