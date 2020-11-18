Can CBD help ease your pandemic-induced anxiety?

Perhaps the biggest, and worst, surprise of 2020 is the COVID 19 pandemic. It started early this year and has spread like wildfire across the globe. Reaching pandemic levels within months of its first recorded case. Suddenly everyone is wary of this invisible foe that caused lockdowns and deaths of over 1 million people worldwide.

Protecting yourself from something you cannot see is anxiety-inducing. It is no surprise that there are now more reported cases of anxiety in adults, mostly due to the pandemic or the effects of the pandemic. People have lost jobs, loved ones, homes, and in some cases, easy access to mental health care.

When the WHO declared a global state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several countries decided to take the preemptive measure of shutting down everything. The only things open were the industries considered essential like hospitals and the food industry. As a result, millions of people have suffered economic losses due to either being laid off or losing money when the stock market took a dive.

CBD

As more people experience anxiety, the sales of CBD products steadily climbed. Long believed to have a calming effect, more people have turned to the wonder cannabinoid known as CBD.

CBD is a cannabinoid found in hemp plants. Unlike its well known cousin, THC, CBD is neither high inducing nor addicting. It has, in fact, shown that it can help reduce addiction in certain studies.

CBD interacts with our endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is a newly discovered body system found all over our bodies and interacts with other body systems like the cardiovascular system, nervous system, and even our limbic system to name a few. The ECS lines our bodies with receptors and these receptors interact with CBD to help bring homeostasis to our bodies.

Benefits of CBD

Cannabis has been used for centuries as an herbal medicine. Modern scientific research has proven that cannabinoids do help in treating various ailments. CBD, for example, helps in pain management. Products like CBD salves and ointments are effective in addressing localized pain. CBD also helps reduce swelling that could also help address pain. But perhaps the most useful property of CBD during this pandemic is the cannabinoid’s ability to reduce anxiety.

CBD and Anxiety

This pandemic has caused a lot of stress-inducing changes to our lives. Luckily, CBD interacts with our brains in such a way that it helps reduce our stress and anxiety. Studies have found that CBD regulates the production of cortisol, one of our body’s main stress hormones. With the reduction of cortisol comes the reduction of stress and anxiety.

Not only that, CBD has also been found to help with insomnia. Insomnia can cause anxiety and stress. When one has the proper amount of good quality sleep, this allows their body to heal from the damages it has sustained throughout the day, helping to bring everything back into balance. A balanced body is a stress-free and anxiety-free body.

Though the world as we know it has changed drastically, we as humans have found and will find more ways to adapt and cope. Keeping a healthy body and a sound mind with the help of healthy habits is one way of increasing the chances that we will make it through this pandemic, wiser and stronger than before.

