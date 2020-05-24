The UN’s Global Ceasefire Must Circumvent the UN

By David Swanson, World BEYOND War, May 24, 2020



Two months have gone by since the Secretary General of the United Nations proposed an absolutely necessary global ceasefire.





The U.S. government has blocked a vote on the ceasefire in the UN Security Council.





The U.S. government during these past two months has led the world in:





military spending

weapons manufacture

foreign weapons sales

bombs dropped

imposition of brutal sanctions

threats of new wars

attempted coups

war rehearsals

destruction of key disarmament treaties

COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 deaths

vetoes and effective veto threats at the United Nations

The world cannot continue to allow the U.S. government to hold it back. A government misrepresenting 4 percent of humanity has no business controlling global policies. The cause of democratizing the United Nations might be aided by the governments of the world working around the UN when necessary. Right now it is necessary. The world’s government are perfectly capable of agreeing to a Global Ceasefire, signed and ratified by every nation but the United States, and of prosecuting U.S. violations of that law under universal jurisdiction. This would, after all, amount merely to restating the existence of the Kellogg-Briand Pact and/or the United Nations Charter, and committing to upholding one or both of those laws.





The U.S. government is committed to opposing the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and global cooperation. It wants wars to continue for the sake of profits, but claims the justification of “fighting terrorism,” despite the fact that terrorism predictably increased from 2001 through 2014, principally as a predictable result of the war on terrorism, which itself has been indistinguishable from terrorism. The world has no excuse for tolerating this madness.





David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is executive director of WorldBeyondWar.org and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swanson's books include War Is A Lie. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts Talk Nation Radio. He is a 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee.

