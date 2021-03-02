36c40140a3ad66435cef8/images/ 3bf741d9-a489-4545-b322- 13e6982bb771.jpg





Why Was I Ever BornRighting the WrongArtwork by Florence DabbyThe bombing continues unabated.The explosions are heard in the distance.A family with seven children is cowering in fear in a corner of their shack,Daring not to step outDreading instant death from shrapnel or a sniper’s bullet.Occasionally looking up to the sky through a hole in the roof,hoping still for some rain dropscollected in a bucket underneath.Drinking water is nowhere to be foundand only the rain drops keep the family alive.The mother is careworn;She tries to breast-feed her baby boy, MahmoodBut her milk runs dry.The baby’s eyes are open still, gazing at nothingperhaps wondering what’s happening to him and why.Slowly he tries to raise his weakened handto touch his mother’s breastas if pleading for just one more drop of milk.His arm falls back, hanging;he can’t move, he can’t cry, his eyes run dryHe has no tears left to shed to ease his agonizing pain!If you bent to ask him how he is feelingand if he could only talk, he would say,why, why was I ever born?Weeks of starvation finally took their turnhis body surrendersand he dies in his mother’s arms.How correct was James Baldwin when he said“A child cannot, thank Heaven,know how vast and how merciless is the nature of power,with what unbelievable cruelty people treat each other.”Countless Yemeni childrenare dying from starvation and diseasewhile the world shamelessly watches in silenceas if this was just a horror storyfrom a different time and a distant place,seeing a country ravaged by a senseless, unwinnable warwhile a whole generation perishes in front our eyes.Those at the top who are fighting the warare destroying the very people they want to govern;They are the evil that flourishes on apathyand cannot endure without it.What’s there left for them to rule?Twenty million Yemenis are famishedOne million children are infected with choleraHundreds of thousands of little boys and girls are ravenousDying, leaving no trace and no mark behindto tell the world they were ever here.And the poorest country on this planet earthlies yet in ruin and utter despair.The civilian casualties became a weapon of choiceand the victor will be the one who inflicts the heaviest fatalitiesand as the higher the death toll of civilians continues to rise,climbing ever higherthe closer they believe they come to triumph.“People speak sometimes about the “bestial” cruelty of man,” Dostoyevsky said,“but that is terribly unjust and offensive to beasts,no animal could ever be so cruel as a man,so artfully, so artistically cruel.”When will the international community wake up?Evil humans can do much horrific harmBut those who watch them with deafening silencecause a greater disaster for failing to actWhen will they try to bring the Yemenit calamity to a close?What will it take to bring the combatants to what’s left of their sanity?There is nothing left to fight forThough however hopeless the conditions areWe can still be determined to change course.And if we succeed in saving even a single life,as the Abrahamic religions teach usit is as though we have saved the whole world.President Biden cannot allow this human catastropheto take such a toll on the Yemeni peopleand degrade our morals and numb our conscience.It is time to warn Iran to end its support of the Houthisas Tehran will never be permitted to establisha permanent foothold in the Arabian Peninsula.As an ally, Saudi Arabia should be encouraged to maintain the ceasefireand sue for a peace agreement.The Houthis must remember that there will be no victorsOnly losers—losers, for they have already lost the country.The country they are fighting for is no longer thereThey must now start at the beginningAnd only together with the beleaguered governmentput an end to these unspeakable atrocities.And maybe, just maybeThe community of nations will come togetherto right the wrongNot only for the sake of the Yemeni peopleBut for the sake of humanity.We are facing the test of timeand will never be forgiven for failing to rise upand answer the silent call of that little boy, Mahmoodwho died so cruelly so much before his prime.____________Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He teaches courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies.Copyright mediaforfreedom.com