Childhood Poverty

While much effort and money has been devoted to the reduction of child poverty, it remains relatively ineffective. Among many factors, the poor state of development activities is also more responsible for the broader cause. The economy of children remains unchanged in poor countries. Bad politics and bad programs are also responsible.



The literacy rate of children has been always low, the mortality rate of children is always high. This is a tremendous sign of reducing child poverty. Another serious political issue is the development of educational programs and the quality of education.



There are even a few ways to improve child development. Some of the key tools are improving child care, hospitals and services. However, existing programs cannot establish child status.



Today, the struggle for poverty reduction will only succeed through campaigns designed to change our programs, a task for which we are admirably adapted.

If they want more money for low-income children, they need more time and money for the media.



To shift attitudes toward poverty rather than writing about it in obscure university magazines. Therefore, we must devote more time and money to keeping the problem of child poverty at the forefront of our minds, setting out their attitudes of "visible consumption", And to remind them that the poor are not necessarily poor by laziness, but rather by the attitudes of those who surround them and who have much.



In addition, it is necessary to remind taxpayers through the media that the discount child poverty leads to safer and more expensive crime, and more productive workers and citizens; In other words, the rich take ample advantage of helping the poor.



Another important aspect of addressing child poverty that we prefer to ignore is the cost of welfare. As far as the incidence of high child poverty is concerned, we are in the realm of speculation. Since poverty is generally defined as inadequate food, clothing, shelter and medication, it is a circular justification for demonstrating that child poverty generates food, inadequate clothing, shelter and medical treatment.



Yes, there are millions of causes that lead to child poverty, and the major problem of division is economic. There are divisions between abolitionists and enslaved supporters. How can children survive if they are not economically developed? The economic issue presents two points of view about the country. Even economics are mentioned as a small issue with many other issues. We ought to consider poverty as an economic problem.



Keeping the economy strong is critical to reducing child poverty. We will lose this link and we will see the poverty we have never dreamed of Priority should also be given to eliminating the worst forms of child labor, including the recommendation of household programs for children.



With regard to the above views, the authority should consider the social and economic situation of child poverty. It should identify key macro-barriers and micro-barriers to programming. It must offer economic opportunities to parents and rural households and social and economic status through increased incomes.



Permitting programs and policies are expected to contribute effectively to the success of target audiences. The authorities should also prepare plans to improve national programs and increase the income of the rural poor.



