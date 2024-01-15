Exploring the Cape Collection for Unforgettable Adventures

-Kamala Sarup

For those looking for the ideal combination of nature, beaches, shorelines, and adventure, Cape May is an enticing place that provides a lovely escape. Kelly Lavorgna and Andrew Bares are at the forefront of promoting the hospitality industry, having unveiled the Cape Collection - a beacon of excellence that beckons guests to explore the delights of New Jersey and breathe vitality into the region's economy.

The Cape Collection, located in the center of Cape May, has been creating a unique experience for tourists by providing a variety of stunning spaces, amenities and services that go above and beyond the ordinary. Kelly and Andrew have established Cape May as a must-see tourist destination by offering distinctive packages.

The Cape Collection's hospitality offerings include a number of high-end B&B's and Hotels as well as an award winning fine dining restaurant, Provence at the Peninsula. Guests staying at any of their hotels are greeted with a vast assortment of amenities, including water, sodas, coffee, and tea, which are provided 24 hours a day. A highly acclaimed breakfast with many options to satisfy different palettes, dietary restrictions, and variety, our breakfast keeps guests coming back! A complemnary shuttle service transports visitors between restaurants and hotels, allowing them to explore the city's charm with ease.

The Cape Collection has engendered a culture of community, unity and camaraderie within the Cape May area, supporting both economic and social growth. As the number of visitors to Cape May fluctuates seasonally, the Cape Collection remains committed to providing unforgettable experiences.

Kelly and Andrew are acutely aware of the importance of bringing visitors and repeat visitors in to boost the local economy, The COVID-19 pandemic presented the hotel industry with new hurdles, prompting industry leaders like Kelly and Andrew to adapt and develop.

The duo's commitment to providing high-quality services and a forward-thinking attitude has bolstered the Cape Collection's expansion in Cape May and Cape May Court House, establishing a new standard in the hotel industry. The emergence of The Cape Collection demonstrates the importance of the private sector in defining the nation's tourism scene. Collaboration with local organizations have demonstrated their dedication and commitment to the community.

The Cape Collection's Harrison and Casablanca Victorian hotels have received plaudits for providing guests with a real experience of Cape May's charm, history, and wide breadth of activities. The Cape Collections concept reflects a roadmap for employment opportunity, career path, and teamwork. The Cape Collection serves as a guiding light for the city's growth and prosperity, and its commitment remains unwavering.

Cape May's allure continues in an era of transformational change, attracting hearts and minds to explore one of the country's oldest resort destinations and a National Historic Landmark.