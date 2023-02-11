My Culinary Journey in Cape May: Empowering Women in the Food Industry -Kamala Sarup

Cape May's culinary industry offers diverse investment opportunities, catering to individuals from all walks of life. When basic training and support conditions are met, employees can effectively use aid and investment resources to generate higher incomes. Collaboration with local authorities plays a vital role in successful regional development initiatives.

Investing in affordable culinary sectors, such as food pastry and culinary education, can lead to better job prospects and economic advancement. This sector is labor-intensive and requires minimal capital, making it an attractive option for long-term sustainable development. Strong policies in various administrative sectors can further promote economic growth.

The culinary world in Cape May has proven to be a fulfilling and enriching experience for me, both personally and professionally. I never imagined myself as a chef, having never cooked a meal in my life. However, my path led me to become a chef while also contributing to the success of the Cape Collection hotels, where guests often praise our breakfast as the highlight of their stay.

My journey into the culinary world began with a simple job interview with Kelly, my employer. To my surprise, she asked me to make French toast and coffee, tasks I had never attempted before. I didn't even know how to operate a coffee machine. Kelly, however, saw potential in me and offered a simple but powerful promise: "We'll teach you everything you need to become the best chef." This early encounter taught me the importance of employers who genuinely support your growth.

Kelly and Andrew, the owners of the Cape Collection, demonstrated their creativity by opening a fantastic restaurant in the courthouse area to boost local businesses. Kelly, the mastermind behind the restaurant's design, expressed her excitement and pride in this new venture. Their dedication to both their employees and the community was evident.

My journey continued over the next four years, during which I experienced tremendous personal and professional growth. At first, I lacked confidence in my culinary skills, but I quickly realized that the company had high standards. Building good relationships with my colleagues and making a positive first impression became crucial in this dynamic environment.

In my conversation with Kelly about the culinary industry, she emphasized the importance of programs and services that make culinary education accessible to a wide range of people. This inclusivity allows individuals to appreciate the significance of respecting the natural environment when engaging in land development. Women chefs, in particular, have significant potential in the culinary industry. They should have equal opportunities in decision-making processes and access to quality education and employment. Gender bias often prevents us from recognizing the true social and economic value of women's contributions to the food industry.

To empower women in the culinary field, it's essential to address the lack of access to resources such as credit, technology, and marketing services. Providing women with the tools and opportunities to participate in market management can enhance their competitiveness and overall impact.

Policy-makers should implement gender-sensitive strategies to support women's participation in the food industry fully. Equal access to training and education, regardless of the level of involvement, is essential. Such initiatives can help improve women's income and overall well-being, benefitting not only their families but also their communities and the country as a whole.

published in Cape May County Herald.