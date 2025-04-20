Get a Move on Repairing the Roads

April 16, 2025

South Jersey’s crumbling road conditions are becoming a major concern, posing risks to motorists and pedestrians while also affecting the local economy. Potholes, cracks and uneven surfaces are widespread, making daily commutes difficult and leading to costly vehicle repairs.

Despite infrastructure improvements in other parts of the country, many South Jersey roads remain in disrepair, raising urgent questions about safety and economic development.

Across South Jersey road conditions are deteriorating particularly along curbside lanes and less-traveled streets. Many roads are reminiscent of the deteriorated infrastructure once seen in New York City, where poor maintenance caused significant problems for drivers.

Comparisons with well-maintained roads in other states – or even in countries like the UK – highlight the region’s neglect. While some metropolitan areas have prioritized road improvements, South Jersey continues to lag behind.

Poor road conditions are more than just an inconvenience – they are a safety hazard. Potholes and uneven pavement force drivers to swerve or slow down abruptly, increasing the risk of accidents. Wet or icy conditions only exacerbate the problem.

The financial burden on drivers is another pressing issue. Frequent exposure to rough roads can lead to flat tires, wheel misalignment and suspension damage. Many residents are forced to pay out-of-pocket for repairs.

One local driver recounted a recent incident in Rio Grande, where a deep pothole caused a tire blowout, leading to a $300 replacement cost. Stories like these are common, illustrating the real impact of neglected infrastructure on everyday life.

Infrastructure plays a crucial role in economic growth. Well-maintained roads facilitate commerce by allowing goods and services to move efficiently. In contrast, deteriorating roads deter businesses from setting up operations due to concerns over transportation delays and higher vehicle maintenance costs. Cities with better-maintained roads tend to see stronger economic activity, while areas with poor infrastructure struggle to attract investment.

Addressing the region’s road problems requires a multi-faceted approach:

• Increased funding for repairs: Local and state governments must allocate more resources for road resurfacing, prioritizing the worst-affected areas.

• Regular maintenance and inspections: A proactive approach to road maintenance can prevent small issues from becoming major problems.

• Public-private partnerships: Collaborating with businesses can provide additional funding and expertise for infrastructure improvements.

• Community involvement: Residents should report road hazards, petition for better funding and attend local government meetings to push for action.

• Modern materials and technology: Investing in durable road-building techniques can reduce long-term maintenance costs.

While government agencies bear the primary responsibility for road maintenance, community involvement is essential. Residents can participate in surveys, advocate for infrastructure funding and pressure officials to prioritize road repairs. Increased public engagement can accelerate improvements and ensure that road maintenance remains a priority.

The condition of South Jersey’s roads is not just an inconvenience – it is a growing crisis that affects public safety, economic growth and vehicle longevity. Without immediate intervention, the problem will only worsen.

By working together, government agencies, businesses and residents can push for the necessary changes to ensure safer, more reliable roads. The time to act is now.

Kamala Sarup, Cape May Court House

published in Cape May County Herald