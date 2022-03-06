Jacob Pierri Memorial Scholarship Fund



By Kamala Sarup,



Kelly Lavorgna recently created the Jacob Pierri Memorial Scholarship Fund in her son's name. Jacob passed away Sept. 24, 2020, at the very young age of 26 in a very unfortunate accident on the Garden State Parkway.



Jacob was a brilliant student who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Binghamton University, in New York, and was pursuing his master’s degree at Lehigh University, in Pennsylvania, before his unexpected demise.



He was very charismatic and enthusiastic and had a penchant for helping anyone within his limits. He actively worked with Kelly as her associate in the family business.



With a humanitarian mindset, he spoke about the importance of education and numerous ways how to help those who want to study but have financial disadvantages. He had this brilliant idea about setting up a scholarship fund for this very reason. Now that he is gone, his idea forever remains as a help to those in need.



I have always been and will always be in favor of quality education. Born and raised in Nepal, a third-world country, infrastructure like education was very dire growing up. I am very thankful to my parents who realized the importance of education at my early age and enabled me to overcome challenges with the qualitative skills that I acquired through my education.



There is a connection between education and development. This applies to each individual and, in turn, applies to the whole country.



Getting a quality education is similar to adding tools in the toolbox whose depth is unlimited. This scholarship aims to make education affordable and help the receiver achieve his dreams; however, I think the scholarship pays off when the receiver does something mutual and helps someone else in their journey. This process might be slow but is very effective, as I believe in the future the number of helps offered and received will rise.



A country or community can only work if its children receive the right environment for a better education. Colleges and schools are places where students are taught the values, information, and skills they need. We have a responsibility to make sure that students get assistance.



This scholarship fund will certainly also cause social and educational motivation in hundreds of talented and motivated children.



The main aim of the educational programs should be to create a favorable environment for children living in the area to get them to school every day. It can also be considered a war on poverty and illiteracy worldwide. Study to improve their current prospects for a stable and balanced happy life.



I am thankful for Kelly, who set up this fund, and especially Jacob for his idea that will forever be engraved into the hearts of the students who receive this scholarship. However, receiving this scholarship has its eligibility criteria, so that the funding goes even and fair. The eligibility criteria are listed below:



Reside within the State of New Jersey



Plan to attend or attend a four-year accredited college or university



Major in culinary arts, hospitality, or mathematics



GPA of 3.5 or better



Worked and/or participated in community service



I request that all students who meet the eligibility criteria and need help apply for this scholarship. Educational development is not a short-term investment, it is a long-term growth for finances and education.



- Kamala Sarup,Court House





