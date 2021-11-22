Maoist victims are desperate for justice.

When the Maoist Victims Association, an organization of people displaced by Maoist violence, organized a sit-in protest, they were arrested by the police. The victims requested rehabilitation, compensation, employment and free medical care for the Maoist war casualties. It is not supported by social and political organizations, And social and political organizations are not doing enough to give justice to the victims.



They simply asked the government for adequate financial support and protection to allow them to return home safe and sound.



It seems that the socio-political organizations involved are not ready to confront the Maoist victims and violence. While the Maoist Communist Party of Nepal has declared peace, violent murder, kidnapping and extortion continue. Survivors of previous violence want peace, democracy and development. However, the different political entities have all used violence to advance their own causes.



Times are very uncertain for Nepalese people today. After a decade of struggle, the war, with its violence and assassinations, became institutionalized. The victims of Maoism and ordinary people suffer daily. The hills are burning, the killing fields are spread across Nepal, and now the Terai area is burning. People were butchered during a political rally, is only a picture of what lies ahead for Nepal and the Nepali people. The violence will only result in more violence, more deaths and more murders.



Ethnic and Maoist violence continues to endanger the lives of the population and hamper economic recovery; civil and violent conflicts have become common. More than 15,000 people have died, many more have been injured, and millions have been deprived of their basic human rights. Human life is no longer valuable. Nepal's once peaceful country has become a war zone.





On one side, the United Nations are collecting weapons -- on the other side, the Maoists, the Defense Army, and the Madhesi Tigers are fully armed and ready to fight. Maoists are more organized than at any time before. Maoists don't care what happens to the Nepali man, woman and child in the street.





The police raided the offices of the League of Young Communists to find weapons, but they gave them an error-free grade. Who's someone trying to cheat on? What worries me is that Nepal will become like some African countries, with no law and order, and marauding gangs roaming the countryside and even in the capital after some time.



We need to find the root cause of the problem of the Nepalese people's suffering. Nevertheless, there is no examination of conscience, no criticism of oneself, no responsibility.



Maoist victims in Nepal are committed to justice, human rights, peace, development and freedom. They focus on economic development. But now, law and order have failed in Nepalese.



Displaced women want to make sure their children have access to education and jobs. In the last decade, responsible institutions have been unable to deliver quality education. Even though the literacy rate in Nepal has risen, in reality the level of education has not improved. We have created a whole generation of educated illiterates. There is no infrastructure, no books, no trained teachers, no nutritious food for children. Rampant corruption has affected education development and planning.



There was a time when I could see very, very far, all the way to the glorious Nepal. Now I can't see past my compound," said a local teacher, Charan Adhikary. There is so much fog, a political haze brought here by the burning jungles smoke.



Good governance is critical to mobilizing the Nepalese people to set local development priorities, coordinate and ensure the effective implementation of development plans. It is very important for the country to understand the importance of the overall development of the people and to provide them with training, education and employment. Nepalese victims are still searching.

--

