Media for freedom award, created on behalf of Jacob & Bimala.

Media For Freedom (http://mediaforfreedom.com), based in Cape May, New Jersey, has developed a sponsorship award from the publisher and founder Kamala Sarup. The award will be given to a journalist, a writer / organization who have made.
exceptional contribution to the community through publishing articles,
Reports on Public Health, economy, peace and development. The award will be given every two years.
I think the creation of this award is certainly going to help and Support public health, peace and empowerment worldwide.
http://mediaforfreedom objective media has an important contribution to make. A consistent Positive work is what makes the difference.
