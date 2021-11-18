Nepali borders, regional security and failed politicians.

Nepal's definition of security depends heavily on its relationship with India and China, which almost surrounds the Nepalese territory. Nepal has a border that is almost open and unregulated with Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal.



The approach of India and Nepal to solve mutual political and military conflicts is very important in creating a safe border area between the two countries. Concerned by the increase in crime-related incidents along the border, Nepal and India agreed to mobilize special security personnel in sensitive areas to control criminal activities. That was determined by the security people in both countries.



India and Nepal are also bound by a treaty to help each other on matters of mutual security. The 1950 treaty and letters stated that "neither government shall tolerate any threat to the security of the other by a foreign aggressor" and obligates both sides "to inform each other of any serious friction or misunderstanding with any neighboring state likely to cause any breach in the friendly relations subsisting between the two governments".



Reducing tensions in the Pashupatinagar region, at the eastern end of Nepal, between Nepalese and Indians is a welcome step to help heal the divisions between the two countries.



Thousands of Nepalese, Chinese and Indians are constantly visiting each other's country, and any comprehensive agreement on border security should reflect this. There ought to be a balance between the interests of the free movement of goods and people,



Which benefits the economies of the three countries with the potential for cross-border travel for potential terrorists and illicit trade. To solve this problem, it may be necessary to consider the establishment of a strengthened standing committee made up of authorities from both countries.



Nepal has brain-dead politicians who ignore the country's security. We, Nepalese, determine that no Nepalese soil will be allowed to be used for any activity detrimental to either country.



Apart from India, Nepal has a joint border with China. Nepal has also signed agreements with China such as the Treaty of Peace and Friendship in 1960, road construction project from Kathmandu to Kodari (1961) and resolving the boundary issue between the two countries (1961) which influence border security. The road from China to Nepal has also been re-opened. It has a strategic and policy role in all regional security efforts. China has also recently started constructing an electric rail transportation system between the two countries.





I have no hope on the part of the current politicians, who are poorly educated and greedy, if they want to make Nepal safe. They will place the whole of Asia at risk.