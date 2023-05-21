Poverty

By Kamala Sarup

Even much effort, and money were spent reducing poverty but the action is always relatively not effective. Among many factors the poor status of the development activities are also more responsible for the whole cause.

From century people's economic system remain unchanged. Poor political system, and poor programs are equally responsible. literacy rate is still low, mortality rate is still high. This is very bad signal for reducing poverty. Other serious problem are seen in the policy area, such as in school curriculum development, and quality of education. Even there are many ways to enhance development. Some of the important instruments are to raise education, better hospitals and services. But existing programs are not capable to develop status.

Today, the fight to reduce poverty will succeed only by elaborate campaigns to change our programs, a task for which we are admirably suited. 1. To get more money to poor welfare reformists must spend more time and money using the media to change attitudes toward poverty instead of writing about it in obscure academic journals. Therefore, we must spend more time and money keeping the poverty problem uppermost in our minds, pricking their "conspicuous consumption" attitudes, and reminding them that the poor are not necessarily poor from laziness, but rather from the attitudes of those around them who have plenty.

Furthermore, it is necessary to remind the taxpayers through the mass media that reducing child poverty results in less dangerous and costly criminality, and more productive workers and citizens; in other words, the rich amply benefit by helping the poor. Another important aspect of poverty solutions that prefer to ignore are the costs associated with welfare. With respect to the effects of high poverty, we are in the realm of speculation. Since poverty usually is defined as inadequate food, clothing, shelter and medicine, it is circular reasoning to show that poverty produces inadequate food, clothing, shelter and medicine.

It is true, one can point out millions of causes leading to the poverty and the main divisive issue is economy. There are divisions between abolitionists and pro slavery advocates.

How can people survive without economic development? The issue of the economy are two viewpoints on the nation. Even economy is mentioned as a minor issue along with several other issues. We should realize that poverty is the issue at the economy. Maintain the strong economy is the key component to reducing poverty. Lose that bond and we will see poverty that we have never dreamed of.

