There are millions of reasons that lead to poverty, and the biggest gap is the economy. There are divisions between abolitionists and enslavers. How do young people live without economic development? The question of economics is a twofold vision of the nation. Poverty must be recognized as an economic problem.

Why it is difficult to exercise social rights when basic needs affect life on equal terms with poverty and the economic situation.





Economic theory suggests that a sustainable economy will generate some kind of co-operation among good governance. With a degree in economics, my view of the economy depends on the condition of the country. I would prefer a system that makes economic development possible. Always remember that corruption and poor governance are cruel enemies of poverty.





Today I am speaking about the socialists, the right, the left, the democrats and the people in power. I want to change the world and enhance the heritage of building a modern economic system.





One effective way of delivering a new economic system is to build a mature system. Which I want to implement. This new system will put an end to corruption, thereby helping to protect the civil rights of every citizen in the country. My current approach is to accelerate the rate of economic growth. We want to understand how our governance functions. I have no problem implementing different programs.





Such as transport, education, health, water supply, solid waste disposal, energy systems and air quality) can be important in promoting a sustainable economy. All I need to do is pull myself together. I am becoming increasingly concerned about poverty and inequality of opportunity—economic, societal and political.





I want strong economic priorities to be front and centre in sustained government action. I want subsidies for small marginal farmers, agricultural workers and urban poor. I want to talk to you about the emphasis on the economy. Like providing public property because it has an immediate impact on adoption. I use the word consumer goods to refer to per capita income statistics. Social investment versus the economy and related revenues is also my preference.





I have already focused on my new economic policy to provide the money and take the risks and advantages of ownership.

