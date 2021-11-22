Why did they kill my husband? Told my friend.





The next one is from my diary. She had a husband killed by a Maoist group in Nepal.





She was an ordinary woman in the village who used to talk to someone and sing around the field and the forest? Although beautiful on the surface, she kept her good behavior intact. 'The son of a brave man ought to do or die,' she would say.





Her husband was the clearest person in our village, so it's also fair to say there was no one against him. Although, nevertheless, he had been exhausted,

He would come to wake up early in the morning. Why should you care? Now you'll go see her and get married there.

The more you worry, the thinner you become, so if you spend days cheerfully, you will neither look old nor wrinkled face. I told him because he was like an older brother to me.





If someone says a word to your friend, my temple gets burned, burned like I want to drink blood. It doesn't make any difference if someone tells me off, though, but if one word falls on my life, I lose my conscience.

As he spoke, he entered his bedroom. We guessed that he hated our satire and that our satire made his heart soar.





My friend's home was no more than 15-16 minutes walk from mine. Though, she was the third born daughter among the seven sisters, she was more than the eldest one in terms of household works and in addition she was the most beautiful girl in the village, so all the village boys would like her.

Sure, we were talking about her marriage when I was in the village. Though the economic condition was extremely weak, for she was rich in physique, a number of people would come daily at her house to persuade her to marry and her mother would harass others telling their number counting on her figures.





I remember that he had given her a ring of four just before two years. Before me in Kali's temple in the village, they had promised to live and die together for life. My heart just filled when I called him back.





I don't want to see my girlfriend reaching out to the world to satisfy the stomach and wrap the body, so maybe you can find a soldier.

'Once the mother of her had said Tuesday night while raising maize seedlings. "If my daughter gets married her choosing, I will not see her face during seven births," she said.

Whoever she's marrying, we should let her. I talked to her about it. Her mother, ignored me.





If my boyfriend changes his mind, I shall hang myself to death. What am I supposed to do if he gets used to it in town entertainment? She talked while she put the garland around our neck in the yard of our house when she left.

There is a need to have faith in love otherwise the sense of love becomes like pouring water into the sand! He, who was standing next to me, had satisfied her. Don't worry, I got your back. Another thing I said was arrogant.





I purchased four pairs of saris, two pairs of dhotis, wrist rings, power, and hair band (ribbon) and scented oil for her hair. Since she's pretty enough, what would she look like with those Kathmandu cosmetics? He had spoken with the braggart without breathing.





"He came back". After he went back to practice, he came to me. He was intelligent with nice clothes and talked with my father about the most important things about the nation and internationally. After the training, he became a learner, as my father had commented.





The red pin on the nose in a sheath that he had given me, I kept it very carefully, in the small box on the ground floor. Powdery cream, old hair and perfume.

This time, even to remember these things, I weep in my eyes, I wish to weep in my heart.





Yes, he joined the Nepal army, for his father, the uncles are all in the same line. He was a beautiful man, a round body and a face as bright as a moon. Only he can work ten times more than a man, in fact he is really a diamond.





After his return from training, undoubtedly by learning more about the capital, he had talked about many great things, more than the political leaders on the scene. Then we went to the market for the day, then we had tea and spoke of the village.





Really, I had no fear of the world. I was thoughtless and free in the world. I was so passionately hurrying to exchange my feelings with him and had wished to tell, he, You are the best.





Then, after he started writing twice a day, I waited for the postman every day. I would give him 2 rupees as tips to make him happy so that he will also come first to my house. I used to be greatly painful If I didn't see the postman even for a day, and I used to go and sit under the shade of a tree which was over my house facing South.





"Does it send messages?" Why make such a sacrifice of life work? Soldiers and police die everyday. There are reports of growing numbers in Kathmandu. That ungodly uncle ratted me out on the phone.

Being only a knowledgeable man in the entire village, this uncle would always come first if there was any need. He knew me since my childhood, so I felt that he helped me. "Nothing could happen to Rita's husband." I said to my uncle in a shivering voice.





I almost fainted and I could hardly talk. All right, now I'll hang up. I can't pay the bill anymore. " My uncle dropped the telephone and didn't finish the conversation.





I hear he's in a hospital. Be prepared. We should leave immediately next to the two o'clock bus. I told her hurriedly. Whoever had left after only two days of the wedding day, now it had been seven months, he had not returned home.





"At least we should have four children, you understand? If there's no help, there'll be someone else. He did not write a lengthy letter to my friend until last month.





"Sister Kamala, all I can see is your face. I was so thrilled to meet you. There is a serious potential for death. There are many killers. Nobody knows where or how someone gets killed by an ambush or a bullet? I've lived with your lover, my entire life". I repeat his most recent letter.





"My husband loves me so much." And I love him so much that the very life comes with it. Since we got married, we haven't even had a good conversation. " He would have to stay home and farm.





Do you know anything? He left the world for all time at 1:30, the last night he was ambushed while in charge of the service. Before finishing answering his question, one of our group members informed the others.





'The top most heads of Nepal have compelled the young people of Nepal die, like him who are in the age with the desire to eat and wear for their political interests. I cried and I was surprised, I felt stifled as if the ground had collapsed.





"Even though I lost my husband to save the nation." She said. It is you who should die and live in the countryside.





Kamala, let me show the world that my husband was a martyr for the country. He was a martyr fighting the people. For I know that he has already departed this world, he has been tortured for the nation and the people. And he was a soldier of courage.





He's the one who has to die in the countryside. And I will show the world that my brother was a martyr in the land where he was born. He was martyred while defeating the people."





Despite the fact that I lost my husband to save the country. And he became a strong soldier". She said that to me.





In the darkness seen from the window, I require a clear and righteous body.

