Agricultural economics play a vital role.

Therefore, I have emphasized the need to focus on this article. How can agriculture contribute to economic growth? What impact does agriculture have on farmers' income? Despite their dedication, why do farmers' voices remain unheard? There are numerous farmers who lack access to resources. I have attempted to highlight the trend of soil fertility degradation. What are the economic and technological factors contributing to this issue?

How can we develop new technologies to improve global water distribution systems? I have also sought to address the impact of natural disasters, such as cyclones and droughts, on farmers' production. How can they be compensated for their losses? Another issue that warrants discussion is the importance of resolving subsidy issues. I want to emphasize two key points. Farmers typically request subsidies for fertilizers and exports.

However, without a solid foundation to absorb the labor force in agriculture, the living standards of vulnerable farmers will not improve. If agriculture's contribution to the Gross Domestic Product is substantial, will the benefits justify significant financial investments in farmers' markets? Farmers require markets to trade their products, but markets alone cannot ensure price stability. I would like to highlight several issues related to agribusiness.

The lack of access to finance, poor farming technologies, low-quality fertilizers, and inadequate agricultural marketing are major factors contributing to low yields. Insufficient road infrastructure, inadequate electrification, and high production costs are additional challenges faced by farmers worldwide. Furthermore, credit allocation is limited, and financial institutions are not mobilized enough to provide additional funds for loans at subsidized interest rates. If we fail to meet the increasing demand for food grains, farmers' income will not improve.

I am also emphasizing the need for policies that make agriculture an attractive profession. Even when farmers produce surplus products, they struggle to sell them in affluent markets. I would like to highlight that immediate payment for cash crops, such as vegetables, can ensure timely payment and inform cash-allocation decisions regarding fertilizer use. In South Asia, the indiscriminate use of fertilizers has led to soil fertility degradation. Low yields should not be misinterpreted as indicating low productivity among farmers. While farmers are crucial to increasing food production and distribution, they often remain among the most vulnerable.

Agricultural-based economic reforms are necessary to ensure global food security. I believe that farmers must work together to achieve social and economic benefits. The primary objective of my article is to emphasize the need for proper policies, reduced bureaucratic hurdles, and reforms. My suggestion is that, with limited funds for new initiatives, efforts like microfinance policies are equally important. Despite various constraints, farmers have been unable to develop their capacities for more productive contributions to economic activities. Poverty in Asia and Africa is closely linked to limited access to resources such as land, credit, agricultural inputs, and technology. As a result, their productive capacities have remained limited. One of the significant production challenges is the numerous diseases that affect crops.

Policymakers must develop policies for effective regulatory systems and efficient education on crop protection methods. I demand that the subsidy issue be resolved.

Equally, I have highlighted that if land is the primary source of income for farmers, they require more land and aid. If farmers are involved in all economic processes and decision-making stages, all these issues become crucial to the overall approach to agricultural growth. Thus, I believe that addressing the root causes of the problem is essential to solving it.

