Immigrants Power the U.S. Economy

By Kamala Budhathoki Sarup

America’s identity as a land of opportunity has long been shaped by immigrants who arrive seeking better lives and, in the process, help build a stronger nation. Their contributions are not just cultural—they are deeply economic. Today, amid ongoing national conversations about immigration reform, it’s crucial to spotlight the role immigrants continue to play in advancing both the national and local economy.

Nationally, immigrants are foundational to economic growth. According to the Migration Policy Institute, they not only expand the labor force but also drive innovation—contributing to about 30% of patents in key industries. Perhaps even more striking, more than 40% of Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or their children. Companies like Google, Tesla, and Intel have roots in immigrant entrepreneurship, which has helped secure America’s leadership in the global economy (Migration Policy Institute).

New Jersey offers a microcosm of this broader trend. Immigrants comprise over 30% of the state’s labor force and nearly 37% of its entrepreneurs, according to the American Immigration Council (American Immigration Council). Moreover, their participation in the workforce is robust: a 2024 analysis by NorthJersey.com found that foreign-born residents join the labor force at a rate (nearly 70%) higher than their U.S.-born counterparts (NorthJersey.com).

In South Jersey, this impact is visible in local industries such as agriculture, construction, and hospitality. Immigrants have not only helped sustain these sectors but have also opened restaurants, retail stores, and service businesses that revitalize downtown areas in towns like Vineland, Millville, and Atlantic City. Their energy and entrepreneurial drive bring new life to communities, especially those facing population or economic decline.

The immigration debate is often polarized, but the data speaks plainly: immigrants are a net gain. A balanced and humane immigration policy isn’t just a matter of compassion—it’s an economic necessity. The U.S. must continue to protect its borders, but it should also streamline legal immigration pathways, modernize processing systems, and protect the rights of workers and families who are already part of the social and economic fabric.

Immigrants don’t drain America’s resources—they enrich them. They pay taxes, create jobs, and invest in their communities. By embracing both security and inclusion, the U.S. can build an immigration system that reflects its values and strengthens its future.

As we shape policies for the next generation, we should remember this: when immigrants thrive, America thrives.

copyright mediaforfreedom.com