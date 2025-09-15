Democrats Have Inspiring Vision of U.S. I’m thrilled to be supporting Mikie Sherrill, the just-nominated Democratic candidate for governor of New Jersey, who has just cemented her presence on the national scene. While advancing immigration reform and measures that benefit working- and middle-class families, the state has become more hospitable to both visitors and small companies under her leadership. The principles that keep me returning to the Democratic Party, election after election, are embodied by leaders like Mikie. The Democratic Party’s dedication to a dynamic, inclusive and progressive vision of America is the foundation of my support for it. This party is committed to creating free markets, increasing opportunity and developing a workforce that reflects the diverse nature of our nation. According to the Democratic perspective, progress is achieved by embracing fresh perspectives, fresh vitality and individuals from all backgrounds rather than by excluding others. The Democratic Party’s position on immigration is one of the main reasons I vote Democratic. Democrats embody America’s fundamental identity as a nation of immigrants, whether it is via their support of refugees or their advocacy for intelligent, compassionate immigration reform. When a nation closes its doors, it becomes unproductive. One that remains receptive to contributions, talent and culture continues to be a source of inspiration and creativity. Another essential component of Democratic values is education. The cornerstone of any flourishing democracy is a robust and easily accessible educational system. The party is investing in future generations by giving public schools and universities first priority, fostering not just workers but also knowledgeable citizens who are aware of their rights, obligations and authority. However, democracy is about people, not simply about structures and methods. Democratic policies aim to improve our country’s social cohesion. These are more than just campaign pledges, whether they be to uphold human rights, defend a free press, assist working families or increase access to health care. They are essential elements of a just, caring and equitable society. These principles are diametrically opposed to the current administration’s course. Many of the policies in place today are incompatible with democracy itself, from discriminating against immigrants to reducing funds for education and undercutting the demands of the working class. 