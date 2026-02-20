A Quest for Endless Possibilities and Stability. A desire for enhanced security and opportunities is inspiring numerous young Nepalis to emigrate in pursuit of improved living standards and a brighter tomorrow. "I feel empowered. My son attends school regularly, and my husband has found employment," she stated. "At least no one will threaten us in the middle of the night, unlike in Nepal. At least our lives are not in danger here." In recent decades, hundreds of thousands of Nepalis have migrated for work, serving in the military, law enforcement, and other public services, as well as in industry, construction, agriculture, and the service sector. Initially, they were driven by poverty and lack of opportunities.

During the 10-year Maoist terror war, they were driven by violence and instability. Increasingly, uneducated young people are migrating to Southeast Asia and Arab countries for manual labor. Better-educated individuals from the middle and upper classes are heading to western countries, including the US. Those who remain in Nepal also yearn for a better future. Many young people who stay in Nepal are drawn to the "dream" of a brighter future.

However, people are now turning their hopes for change. To succeed, the authorities must improve the security situation, curb rampant corruption, and address the demands of various groups who feel marginalized. Amidst this unstable situation, young people are misusing their energy to threaten and instill fear in others. These unhealthy habits need to change. So do the practices of politicians who exploit people for their own benefit and to maintain their power.

According to Abraham Lincoln, democracy is government "of the people, by the people, and for the people." However, in Nepal, the definition is the opposite. Democracy is "off the people, buy the people, and far from the people." Before elections, politicians instruct their supporters to buy votes to ensure their victory. After becoming members of Parliament, they live off the people but remain distant from them. They seem to think, "We have already bought the people. Now we must gather our spending money and prepare for the next election."

In reality, many Nepali people misunderstand the true meaning of democracy due to illiteracy, poverty, and unemployment. Despite this, there is no alternative direction for the country. Professor Jitendra Khand of the political science department at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu has expressed cautious optimism about the nation's future. He believes that Nepal's cultural tradition embodies the essence of individual liberty, which should be reflected in its political system. "Nepal is the birthplace of democracy," he has said.

The failure of political parties and ideasless politicians who haven't taken serious measures on patriotism has left the future of democracy in Nepal uncertain. It is my understanding that conflicts between political factions and different political groups could disrupt the elections.

Every individual has a duty to steer Nepal towards becoming a nation that is democratic, united, stable, secure, independent, wealthy, peaceful, and prosperous. The implementation of this historic agreement would be a challenge without the full cooperation of all Nepalis and friendly countries. Cooperation and strong patriotism are the cornerstone of democracy's future in Nepal.