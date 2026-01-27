Are There 10 Courageous Republicans Who Can Save America?

I beg every Republican official to take a moment and ask themselves:

Am I truly living up to my oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution? Am I upholding America’s democracy and freedoms for which millions have perished to protect? Am I fighting for what’s right, opposing what’s wrong, and embracing what’s morally virtuous? Am I elevating my homeland’s well-being above my own aspirations and my treasured dreams? Are there 10 honest Republican members of Congress who can say, yes, I have lived up to these ideals and values? I dare say no.

There aren't even 10 courageous Republicans who have risen to sound the perilous alarm. They continue to support a lawless, delusional president who is cynically and absurdly tearing this country apart under the guise of “Making America Great Again.” I ask every Republican official: How on earth are Trump’s horrifically misguided executive orders and policy initiatives making America great again, or putting America first? We are witnessing in real time the unravelling of America’s ideals, values, and moral principles, but Republican leaders remained numb, busy protecting their careers, while Trump is ravaging the domestic and international scene by: Domestically Dispatching ICE with no restraint, waging a brutal onslaught on immigrants, with no due process, terrorizing communities, and instilling a deep sense of fear and insecurity. Cutting Medicaid coverage by $900 million, which will greatly impact recipients, nearly 50 percent of whom are children. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 10 million more people will be uninsured by 2034 due to the cuts. Supercharging fossil fuels, shredding climate safeguards, deepening planetary warming, amplifying extreme weather disasters, and sacrificing long-term survival for short-term corporate profit. Launching chaotic trade wars, raising consumer prices, squeezing farmers and manufacturers, while failing to revive industrial heartlands. Deploying prosecutors against political “enemies,” chilling dissent, corroding equal justice, normalizing retaliatory investigations, and edging the justice system toward authoritarian loyalty over law. Smearing independent media, spreading disinformation, encouraging harassment of journalists, shrinking trusted news space, and conditioning reporters to reject inconvenient facts. Stripping anti-discrimination safeguards, green-lighting harassment, and pushing LGBTQ people back into vulnerability and stigma. Gutting civil rights enforcement in schools, abandoning marginalized students to unchecked discrimination, and deepening educational inequality nationwide. Locking in regressive tax breaks, swelling federal debt, supercharging inequality, constraining future social investment, and anchoring policy around the wealthy and large corporations. Sowing lies about voter fraud, inciting efforts to overturn election results, encouraging intimidation of officials, and degrading public faith in democratic elections and transfer of power.

Internationally Slapping punitive tariffs on key allies, weaponizing trade, fracturing Western unity, and driving partners to hedge trade toward rival powers, especially China, and destabilizing global supply chains. Slashing foreign aid, including USAID and development programs, weakening global health systems, fueling instability and migration, ceding influence to rivals, and eroding US soft power and moral authority. Threatening NATO cohesion, bullying allies, and dangling abandonment of NATO’s Article 5, playing into the hands of America’s foremost adversaries, Russia—precisely the outcome Putin was hoping and waiting for—weakening NATO’s unity, and shaking confidence in US security guarantees. Tying NATO and Arctic security to a coercive takeover of Greenland, justifying it by the fact that he was not given the Nobel Peace Prize, while destabilizing the alliance’s legal and territorial integrity.

Embracing “America First” unilateralism, sidelining multilateral institutions, normalizing policy by ultimatum, and signaling that US commitments are transactional and even reversible. Denigrating democratic allies while praising authoritarian leaders like Putin, supporting right-wing parties in Europe, and delegitimizing liberalism. Launching a resource-driven intervention, invading Venezuela to control its oil, threatening the sovereignty of other Latin American states, and pursuing regime change over multilateral diplomacy. Providing unwavering diplomatic cover and military backing to Israel, ignoring its genocide, enabling siege tactics and famine, and undermining international law. Are there 10 Republican Lawmakers with a Spine? When I landed in the US more than 50 years ago, I said to myself, with joyful tears, "This is the promised land, here is where I will realize the American dream.” For me, this glorious nation was the true light unto all others, the most noble experiment in democracy and freedom in human history.

With all its mistakes and misadventures, America was unrivaled, compassionate and caring, with millions upon millions the world over, yearning to experience the American dream. Now, as I witness the calamitous upheaval that Trump is wreaking on this magnificent country, my heart sinks, murmuring no, this can't be; are we at the precipice of the fall of the American empire? Trump would have never been able to violate the Constitution and sow domestic and foreign chaos to the detriment of this nation without the muted acquiescence of the majority of Republicans. Like blind sheep, they followed a hallucinating shepherd who had long since lost his way.

However, there are clear signs of fissures among Republican lawmakers who are terrified of what may come next from an unhinged President. Are there 10 Republicans among them who would rise, put their careers on the line, and impede, if not stop, Trump’s cataclysmic destruction of everything this nation stands for, to save America?

____________ Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a retired professor of international relations, most recently at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He taught courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies. alon@alonben-meir.com

Copyright mediaforfreedom.com