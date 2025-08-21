Organizing a wedding in Cape May

The Peninsula Offers Romance, Charm, and a Little French. Cape May has long been a place where elegance and the ocean meet; here, love seems to linger in the salty air and sunsets envelop the shoreline in gold. However, until recently, couples who wanted to celebrate their union in this charming seaside town were lacking one essential element: a venue that was as romantic as the setting. That is, until Kelly Lavorgna took over. The Peninsula and Cape Collection's owner, Kelly, is a visionary businesswoman who recognized a need that many people missed: a location where people could make memories that would last a lifetime in addition to hosting weddings. She turned an abandoned historic estate into one of Cape May Court House's most alluring event venues with her commitment, creative vision, and profound love for the neighborhood. The Peninsula is an exquisitely restored 1854 mansion with a charming carriage house, set amidst 2.5 acres of idyllic surroundings. The grounds are exquisite, classic, and incredibly romantic—like a page taken from a French country fairy tale. It's no surprise that the location has grown to be a popular one for private parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and weddings. Having witnessed a number of weddings come to life here myself, I can attest to the magic that exists within. From the delicate flower arrangements to the warm golden glow of the string lights across the lawn, there is no margin for mistake. And then, of course, there's Kelly herself, infusing each detail in her business, Cape Collection, with a personal touch as she navigates the whole décor and planning process. Kelly's venture is about doing more than throwing beautiful parties—it's a matter of empowering a whole community. Her venture has boosted tourism and business in Cape May as well as shows how women-owned ventures are not only important to economic growth, but also to preserving the character and charm of America's best-kept secrets. The Peninsula offers an exclusive setting that is personal and luxurious. With a heated French country-style pool, carriage house and mansion rooms designed as boutiques, and catering on site from Provence, every last detail is planned to provide a sense of intentional personalization. And unlike larger business wedding venues, The Peninsula hosts only one event per day, allowing couples to feel like they actually own the place. Imagine waking up in a 19th-century mansion on your wedding day, sunlight streaming through antique windows, the scent of the sea combining with garden blooms. Imagine your first dance under a starlight canopy, laughter echoing through the night, your dearest friends and loved ones around you, glasses raised. That is what The Peninsula offers. Therefore, Cape May might be the ideal location for your wedding if you're envisioning a celebration of love, family, and beauty that goes beyond a simple ceremony. Allow The Peninsula's romance, shore, and waves to greet you as you return home. Because in Cape May, love is celebrated in style rather than just happening.