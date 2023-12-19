Surendra-Tara Distinguished Award Function Held in EPS Baneshwor

———————————————————————————————— The incentive in education sector is a propensity to encourage people in large. The cash prize of Rs 10,000 along with certificate and medal is a sign of initiating man and society.Respect positively to mankind is a path of development and standardization .

Surendra -Tara Distinguished Award has been honored to SEE topper of EPS Miss Bibhuti Giri by Dr Surendra Bhakta Pradhanang and Tara Ksyastha in a grand program held in EPS ,Baneshwor. The medal and certificate given to Miss Giri with Rs 10,000 cash prize is a praise worthy.

Dr Pradhanang who is the father of village tourism has delivered speech on importance of village tourism and entrepreneurship development.He added entrepreneurship is a must for upliftment of the national economy along with the personal and family economies as a whole.

For distribution of income and employment in the nation village tourism (Home Stay) plays a vital role .

Dr Pradhanang highlighted the 56 th foundation day of EPS and NK Singh Memorial Day too.

Mrs Pramila Singh , principal of EPS praised Dr Pradhanang ‘ s contribution to the nation and she congratulated him for delivering kind speech .Finally, Mrs Singh thanked to all audiences .