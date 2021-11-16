Media investment opportunities have been provided with the guarantee that they will not be shut down by force for political or other reasons by the government.

As a result, the number of newspapers, magazines, television stations and FM radio stations has grown, with foreign and domestic investment. Along with commercial media, there are also political media.

They are those that are funded and administered by different political parties and individual politicians.

And of course, the government, media, as before, also exists.

Each of these kinds of media, are used news and profit points of view for the respective interests of the controller or investor.





Their role was to convey different and sometimes contradictory messages that enabled consumers to make choices.

To some extent, media-consumer skepticism about the news and opinions provided has also been discerned, particularly as a result of partisan submissions.





Due to costly and lengthy court proceedings around the world, deliberate defamation and defamation of individuals by certain media sources also tend not to be verified.

The media could do that if freedom is violated. But currently, it is not the commercial and independent media, but the politicized media seem to be more an obstacle to achieving a national consensus leading to democracy.





A Scholar Dr. Misras said " As I understand the enhanced capacity of any media is needed to initiate or seek changes in the existing political relationship. A divided and dependent nation with dubious politicians cannot recommend such changes.

Except, of course, it's concerned citizens can try to use the "weapons of the weak", by appeals for justice, fairness, and redress from the adverse effects of politics to create favorable world opinion. And for the long term, collective efforts to reduce vulnerability should be tried, as well as to eliminate other forms of national disabilities.





In the event of prolonged violence or attrition, all means shall be employed by both parties.

The means are not limited to arms, but also to infiltration into other civilian organizations, and the media to create favorable public and international opinion.

Infiltrations and use of existing members (by monetary incentives, blackmail or threats) to create dissension and discord among the perceived "enemy camp" or among those who may form alliance to take a stand against one side is also the part of the game.





Negotiations and dialogues can also be used tactically in one's favor to buy time to strengthen ones logistics and financial capabilities, as well as elevating one's status or legitimacy to win.





They seem to accept the "words" in their current state. As they say: "the path to hell is paved with good intentions".

So people can even recommend or advise, but we may face the consequences of that advice. It might apply to the policy as well.

In any case, the "artificial liberty" imposed or delivered from the outside may not be authentic and may not be sustainable.





Time is short. The time of honest bargaining can happen only when warring factions realize the futility of such wars.

And many people have said so repeatedly. Nobody stops to think, until they face tremendous opposition and resistance, forcing them to search for alternatives.





Mistress said "The rapid expansion of the area of operation of the violent groups, have been attributed to the fact that they had not met any serious resistance, ideologically or otherwise.

Therefore, they have no grounds to doubt their dogmas, activities, strategies and tactics.

However, the major political parties have not as yet tried to resist the violence, ideologically or by mobilizing the people or assisting the communities that have begun to resist the violent groups.





Violent groups do not have the unilateral power or the freedom to make all the decisions in response to organizations that try to treat them in a vacuum.

Thus, at the moment, there is a time or a favorable condition and even a realistic approach of the people for authentic dialogue and negotiations.





Such opportune time and condition can only exist, when formidable resistance from all sides is met with the media and their mentors are made to realize the futility of their violence.

Then and only then, perhaps their mediation role will be productive and significant, if necessary.

