Prescription Drugs

My Friend lived happily until she went through a divorce and unfortunately she was pregnant. Her husband had a relationship with another woman and hence my friend left her husband’s home and I invited her to stay at my home in Court House. Haunted by the divorce and her conditions, she was quite depressed and the doctor prescribed medicines like Cymbalta (duloxetine) and Alprazolam (Xanax) for her problems. Everything was going well until one day I found her in the living room unable to speak or even open her eyes. I found her behavior quite abnormal. Later, I found out that she has been misusing the anti-depressant and also drinking alcohol. For a couple of times, I tried to convince her to stop these acts for the baby but she didn’t even listen to me. Due to this behavior, I couldn’t stand much longer and asked her to leave my home if she won’t improve herself. She left. But, this is not just a story of an individual but is happening to people around the globe. I think this should be dealt legally, medically and correctly.

The use of medicines in a dose other than prescribed intentionally or unintentionally to feel euphoric is termed as the misuse of prescription drug or medicine. According to a report published by the Survey on Drug Use and Health, an estimated 119.0 million Americans aged 12 or older misused psychotherapeutic drugs in 2015. This is a growing national problem. The advancement in the technologies and the understanding of the human body resulted in the increase in production and the usage of the medicines. People are now adapted and dependent upon it. Moreover, people have started using it to get the psychedelic effect and in other words "To get high".

The three classes of medication most commonly misused are: Opioids. Tranquilizers, sedatives, and hypnotics and stimulants. Prescription drug misuse can have serious medical problem and one can die if you will overdo it. Community and educational organizations have important roles to play in prescription drug abuse. Therefore, the role of community organizations will remain an important part of the process. But, they must be committed to supporting each other's efforts through sharing of knowledge and information.

With the help of civil society, governments and NGOs we should aim to strengthen the national self-confidence and social fabric of traumatized peoples, to encourage and help them to overcome enormous human security challenges. This problem is prevalent in the age group between 15-55 years. This age group is very important from economic productivity point of view and also for the development of the nation. We should have services that can monitor the health and mental conditions of this age group so that they are stopped and well informed about the bad impact on their health if they misuse the drugs. There is an urgent need to have awareness campaigns at home and at work place.

Lack of education will naturally mean lack of awareness about the misuse of it. It also means fewer choices in the job market and lesser bargaining power to negotiate working conditions. Our economy would be severely hit if the number of Misuse of Prescription Drugs abusers surged to thousands in the next decade.

It is true to say that there is a great possibility of multiplier effects of the disease which can penetrate to the general population in the near future.

